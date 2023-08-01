Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUTR stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,040. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

CUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

