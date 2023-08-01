CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Declares $1.00 Dividend

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

CVI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. 3,033,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.55. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 185.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

