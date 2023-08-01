CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Announces Dividend of $4.14

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 4.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

CVR Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of UAN traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,071. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $911.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 35.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVR Partners by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in CVR Partners by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

