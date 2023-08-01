CX Institutional Buys 896 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,974,959 shares of company stock worth $658,812,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.14 and its 200-day moving average is $337.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

