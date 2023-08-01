CX Institutional Invests $4.47 Million in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. CX Institutional owned 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

AIT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $150.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.