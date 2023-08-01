CX Institutional Sells 1,350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,463. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

