CX Institutional Takes $4.42 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,945 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,875. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.68.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.