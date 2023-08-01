CX Institutional Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,193,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,912,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

