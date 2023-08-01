Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 2,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
- What is Put Option Volume?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.