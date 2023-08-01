Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 2,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

