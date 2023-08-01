Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Shares Down 0.7%

Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 174,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 530,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.
Dalradian Resources Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of C$519.02 million and a P/E ratio of -56.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.46.
About Dalradian Resources
Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dalradian Resources
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.