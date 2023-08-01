Daseke (DSKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Daseke had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.65 million.

Daseke Stock Performance

DSKE remained flat at $7.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,205. The firm has a market cap of $353.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Daseke

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 25.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after buying an additional 454,276 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,398,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 269,500 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Stories

