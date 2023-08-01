Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Up 2.6 %

Data443 Risk Mitigation stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 35,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,528. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

