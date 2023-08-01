Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity

Datadog Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

