Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after buying an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. 23,783,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,453,848. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

