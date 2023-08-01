Dearborn Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,436 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,019. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $361.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.53.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

