Dearborn Partners LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 634.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cummins by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.50. The stock had a trading volume of 364,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

