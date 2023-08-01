Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. 1,293,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,313. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $117.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

