Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 761 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,895 shares of company stock worth $14,812,484 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.05. 1,150,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

