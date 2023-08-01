Decred Price Hits $14.41 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Decred has a total market capitalization of $221.59 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $14.41 or 0.00048726 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00222174 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00030077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,378,895 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

