DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00217243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00023784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00030422 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003434 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.