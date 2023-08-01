Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
Shares of DFMTF stock remained flat at $0.19 on Tuesday. 157,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,020. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
About Defense Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.