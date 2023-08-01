Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.00 million-$61.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.24 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 600,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.49, a PEG ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,827 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 232,588 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after buying an additional 235,359 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

