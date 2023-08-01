Delphi Financial Group Inc. Takes $4.81 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000. Alibaba Group makes up 2.4% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.10. 14,343,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,991,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

