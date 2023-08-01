Delphi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. GitLab accounts for approximately 0.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 361,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,374 shares of company stock worth $15,344,642. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 2.3 %

GitLab stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 841,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

