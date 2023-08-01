Deluxe (DLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY23 guidance at $2.90-3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.90-$3.25 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.40 million. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 33,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Deluxe by 2.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

