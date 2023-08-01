Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,220. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

