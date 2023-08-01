Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,737. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average is $172.49. The company has a market capitalization of $537.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

