Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,878 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,615,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 578,207 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,491,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 86,275 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

