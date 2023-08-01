Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 11.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $52,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 113,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,796. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

