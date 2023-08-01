Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 8,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $309.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 34.29%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

