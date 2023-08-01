DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 382,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DMC Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 191,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $362.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.64.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at DMC Global

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

