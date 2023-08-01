DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 133 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,264 shares of company stock worth $375,521 and sold 30,278 shares worth $2,770,408. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. 670,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

