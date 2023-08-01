DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,905.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 854,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,391. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

