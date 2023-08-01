DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after buying an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after buying an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after buying an additional 169,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 2,163,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 89.80%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810 over the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

