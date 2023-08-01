DNB Asset Management AS Invests $2.39 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $64,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. 1,220,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

