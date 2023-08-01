Doman Building Materials Group (DBM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Doman Building Materials Group to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$579.93 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.80. 106,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,996. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.72.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

DBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

