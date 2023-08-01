Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 32,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.65. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $46,504.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $46,504.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,022 shares of company stock worth $15,530,138. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 534,572 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $20,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $20,520,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,567,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.