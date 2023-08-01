Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Update

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 32,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.65. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04.
Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $46,504.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $46,504.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,022 shares of company stock worth $15,530,138. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 534,572 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $20,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $20,520,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,567,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Donnelley Financial Solutions
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.