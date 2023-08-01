DoorDash’s (DASH) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,810. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,421.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $251,374.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $232,485.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,972 shares of company stock valued at $70,227,985. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

