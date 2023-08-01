DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBND traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

