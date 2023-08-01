Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.81-$1.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,074. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after purchasing an additional 135,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after acquiring an additional 772,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,648,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,463 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

