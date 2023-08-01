DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DT Midstream also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50 to $3.66 EPS.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE DTM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 927,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

