Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.43

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 68722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

