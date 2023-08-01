Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Reduced by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.8% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

DUK stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. 2,407,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.