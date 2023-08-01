DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 88,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,009. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th.
Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Municipal Income Trust
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.