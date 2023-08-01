DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 88,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,009. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 338,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 248,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

