Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,053 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 337,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. 3,922,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

