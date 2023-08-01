Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,808 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. 12,294,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,308,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

