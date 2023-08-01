Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Energizer worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,509. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.