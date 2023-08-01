Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up 1.5% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,385,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $100.07. 449,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,669. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $100.67.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

