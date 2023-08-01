Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 31,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

