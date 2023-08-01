Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Invests $527,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.55. 8,336,156 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.